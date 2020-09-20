Justin Jackson inactive as expected

USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers won’t have running back Justin Jackson as expected for today’s game.

Jackson’s quadriceps injury kept him out last week too and rookie Joshua Kelley ran for 60 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. The Chargers activated running back Darius Bradwell from the practice squad Saturday.

The Chargers’ other inactives are receiver Jason Moore, cornerback Tevaughn Campbell, offensive tackle Storm Norton, tight end Donald Parham Jr. and defensive tackle Cortez Broughton.

The Chiefs’ inactives are cornerback Charvarius Ward (hand), defensive end Alex Okafor (hamstring), defensive end Demone Harris, offensive lineman Yasir Durant and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones.

That means cornerback BoPete Keyes and defensive end Taco Charlton are active after being healthy scratches in Week One.