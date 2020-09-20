Kyler Murray shines as Cardinals move to 2-0

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson were voted as the league’s Most Valuable Player after their second seasons, which led some to suggest that Kyler Murray could find his way into consideration for the prize this season.

The first two weeks of the season have done little to suggest that’s a crazy idea. Murray followed up a stellar opener against the 49ers with another terrific performance in Sunday’s 30-15 win over the Washington Football Team.

Murray opened the scoring with a four-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins and then ran for two touchdowns as the Cardinals cruised to a win in their home opener. Murray finished the day 26-of-38 for 286 yards through the air and added 66 rushing yards on seven carries.

Murray hooked up with Christian Kirk and Andy Isabella for big gainers through the air. Those wideouts, Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald all had at least 50 receiving yards as Murray is forcing defenses to cover every inch of the field on a weekly basis.

Fellow 2019 first-round quarterback Dwayne Haskins had a rough first half that included four sacks and a lost fumble, but showed signs of life in the second half for the second straight week. He couldn’t mount the kind of comeback that made Washington winners in their first outing, but finished the day 19-of-33 for 223 yards and a touchdown to Terry McLaurin.

Washington will try to get back on track against the Browns in Cleveland next weekend. The Cardinals will remain at home to face an 0-2 Lions team that should have its hands full with Murray.