Lions rule out Nick Williams

The Lions will be without three of their defensive starters from Week One when they take on the Packers Sunday.

Defensive tackle Nick Williams has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Williams was initially listed as questionable after a week of limited practices, but got downgraded ahead of kickoff.

The Lions called Kevin Strong up from the practice squad to go with Danny Shelton, Da'shawn Hand and John Penisini at defensive tackle.

Cornerbacks Desmond Trufant and Justin Coleman will also be missing from the group that took the field against the Bears last weekend. The team will have cornerback Jeff Okudah on the field after the first-round pick missed the opener with a hamstring injury.