Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas carted off for 49ers

The 49ers are having a rough day in New York, even though they’re winning the game.

With quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo already hobbling, two members of the defense have been carted off.

First, defensive end Nick Bosa exited via cart with a left knee injury. Second, and just a few plays later, defensive lineman Soloman Thomas also was carted off.

The 49ers have dealt with numerous injuries already this year. If Bosa misses significant time, the chances of the 49ers getting back to the Super Bowl will drop dramatically.