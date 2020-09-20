Packers start slowly, then dominate the Lions

Getty Images

For the second consecutive week, the Lions built up an early lead against an NFC North opponent. But today, Detroit couldn’t even keep it close.

After leading 14-3 in the second quarter today, the Lions fell apart on the way to a 42-21 loss.

It was the second consecutive big game for Aaron Rodgers, who completed 18 of 30 passes for 240 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. But it was an even bigger game for Aaron Jones, who ran 18 times for 168 yards and two touchdowns and also caught four passes for 68 yards and another touchdown. Jones was sensational.

The Lions looked like a mess. They’re now at 0-2, and serious questions are going to be asked about the future of General Manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia. Quinn is in his fifth year and Patricia is in his third year, and after last season Lions ownership said they needed to be in contention. They don’t look like contenders, and that means they’re on the hot seat.