Getty Images

The Colts undoubtedly won’t have receiver Parris Campbell for the rest of today’s game againt the Vikings. The question becomes how long he’ll be out.

After a catching a pass on the first Indy drive of the day, Campbell was hit low by Vikings safety Harrison Smith. Campbell instantly grabbed his left knee.

He hopped on his right leg to a cart and exited the game.

Campbell had six catches for 71 yards in Week One. Injuries limited Campbell to seven games as a rookie.