Patriots take early lead with pick-six

USA TODAY Sports

If Russell Wilson is going to cook, it might get sent back to the kitchen.

The Patriots took a quick 7-0 lead on the Seahawks, with Devin McCourty taking a tipped pass back 43 yards for a touchdown.

The pass was intended for tight end Greg Olsen, but he didn’t field it cleanly, and McCourty strolled right under ball and cruised to the end zone.

That’s not the only problem for the Seahawks, as left tackle Duane Brown limped off the field, and is in the medical tent after getting his ankle rolled up on. He missed a few plays but returned to the field.