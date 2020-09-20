Quandre Diggs ejected for helmet-to-helmet hit

Getty Images

The Seahawks will be short in the secondary the rest of the night.

Safety Quandre Diggs was just ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Patriots wideout N'Keal Harry.

Diggs led with his head into a defenseless Harry, and after a number of flags and brief huddle, the ejection was announced.

Harry was able to get up after the vicious hit.

Without him, the Seahawks will turn to Delano Hill at safety. The Patriots haven’t had time to target him yet, as Cam Newton just ran for a touchdown to give the Patriots a 14-7 lead.