Raheem Mostert gives 49ers the lead on first offensive play

The 49ers don’t have tight end George Kittle in the lineup on Sunday, but their offense is still off to a fast start.

Raheem Mostert took a toss from Jimmy Garoppolo on the first offensive play of the game and sprinted 80 yards for a touchdown. Robbie Gould‘s extra point made it a 7-0 game after just 17 seconds of action.

It’s the second week in a row that the Jets have fallen behind in the first half. They went down 21-0 to the Bills in Week One before losing 27-17.

The 49ers are trying for their first win after falling to the Cardinals at home last week. Thanks to Mostert, that quest is off to a good start.