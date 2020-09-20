Rams out to early lead in Philly

Getty Images

The Rams had to cross the country for an early kickoff in Philadelphia, but their offense and defense were both ready to go right off the bat.

Linebacker Micah Kiser forced a fumble by Eagles running back Miles Sanders a few plays into Sunday’s game and the Rams turned the takeaway into points. Jared Goff hit Cooper Kupp for a 25-yard gain to move the Rams inside the 10-yard-line and then found tight end Tyler Higbee for a short touchdown pass a couple of plays later.

Cam Akers also had three carries on the scoring drive as he’s the first man up in the running back rotation this week.

Sanders handled the ball on all three offensive plays for the Eagles. We’ll see if they change things up after the fumble.