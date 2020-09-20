Ravens roll to 2-0, beat Texans

Getty Images

The Ravens may get described as old-school for their willingness to run the ball and play defense.

That does not mean they’re anything resembling conventional.

The Ravens raced to a 33-16 win over the Texans Sunday, improving to 2-0.

They did it by unveiling wrinkles in the run game. On a fourth-and-1 in the fourth quarter, they lined running back Mark Ingram up alone in the backfield, and he took the direct snap for a 30-yard touchdown, showing the kind of burst of younger players.

It’s the kind of sudden-change play they’re able to make (while others make prettier highlights with the passing game).

The Ravens ran for 230 of their 407 total yards, with Gus Edwards rushing for 74 yards, Ingram for 55, Lamar Jackson for 54, and rookie J.K. Dobbins adding 48.

They also forced a couple of Houston turnovers, and Ravens linebacker L.J. Fort scored on a fumble recovery to help with the effort.

The Texans fell to 0-2 (coupled with their loss in the opener to the Chiefs). Their schedule can’t get any more difficult, but they’re already in a significant hole.