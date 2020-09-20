Ravens think Tavon Young suffered season-ending knee injury

Getty Images

The Ravens moved to 2-0 by beating the Texans in Houston on Sunday, but they lost a member of their secondary on the way to victory.

Cornerback Tavon Young hurt his knee during the game. Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters in his postgame press conference that the team believes it is a season-ending injury.

Young had two tackles in the season opener, which was his first game in more than a year because he missed the entire 2019 season with a neck injury. That makes Sunday’s development all the more bitter for Young.

The injury could open the door to more playing time for veteran Jimmy Smith alongside starting corners Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.