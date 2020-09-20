Ravens up 20-10 at halftime on Texans

Getty Images

The Ravens are making big plays, and it’s not just Lamar Jackson.

Linebacker L.J. Fort‘s fumble recovery for a touchdown has sparked the Ravens to a 20-10 halftime lead over the Texans.

Fort’s recovery was ruled out of bounds at the 1-yard line initially, but on review it was determined he crossed the plane.

That score was the dramatic one, as Jackson hasn’t had to work that hard for his. He led a short-field touchdown drive after a failed Texans conversion, hitting Patrick Ricard for the score to cap a four-play drive.

Jackson was 13-of-17 for 145 yards and a touchdown at halftime, with 28 rushing yards.

The Ravens also got an interception from Marcus Peters, who is carrying more of a burden today. The Ravens lost cornerback Tavon Young to a knee injury, on a day when so many big-name players are going down.