Report: 49ers believe George Kittle will be back next week

Like last year, 49ers tight end George Kittle suffered a knee injury against the Cardinals. Like last year, Kittle’s absence could be shorter than it would be for anyone else.

The 49ers believe Kittle, who is out for Week Two at the Jets, will play next Sunday against the Giants, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Kittle has an MCL injury. It’s a rope-like ligament that heals itself in time, as long as it’s not completely torn. The lesser the sprain, the shorter the recovery time.

Schefter adds that Kittle was spotted walking without a limp in the team’s facility this week. The bigger question is whether Kittle will be risking re-injury (or a worse injury) by returning before the MCL completely and totally heals itself.

Kittle has remained in California for the first game of the two-week New Jersey swing. He’ll join the 49ers this week at The Greenbrier in West Virginia, where they will practice and prepare for next weekend’s game.