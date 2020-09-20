Report: Browns not thinking about Odell Beckham trade

Getty Images

The Browns said this offseason that there was no thought being given to a trade involving wide receiver Odell Beckham and that reportedly hasn’t changed a couple of games into the regular season.

Suggestions that the Browns should move Beckham popped up after a blowout loss to the Ravens in the season opener was followed by a round of discussions about whether he and quarterback Baker Mayfield will ever form a strong connection. Their second outing was more successful as the Browns beat the Bengals on Thursday night and Beckham caught a 43-yard touchdown.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Browns had no talks about trading Beckham before that game and that there are no plans to entertain a deal for the wideout.

The Browns traded a first-round pick, a third-round pick and defensive back Jabrill Peppers to the Giants for Beckham last year. The wideout is signed through the 2023 season.