Report: Parris Campbell did not tear ACL, will have MRI on Monday

Colts receiver Parris Campbell was carted off with a knee injury during Sunday’s victory over the Vikings. The team’s worst fears weren’t realized, though.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Campbell did not tear his anterior cruciate ligament. Campbell will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent.

Colts coach Frank Reich did not hold out much hope of good news after the game, before Rapoport’s report.

“Man, that hurts,” Reich said, via Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I’ll be honest with you: It did not look good. It happened right in front of me.”

Campbell had one carry for 7 yards before leaving. He did not make a catch.