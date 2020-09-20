Report: Phillip Lindsay out today, and next week too

Getty Images

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay‘s toe injury is going to linger.

Linday has already been ruled out of today’s game against the Steelers and is expected to miss next week against the Buccaneers as well. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Lindsay is out 2-4 weeks.

Last week Linday didn’t do a lot, carrying seven times for 24 yards and adding one catch for 11 yards. Melvin Gordon, not Lindsay, appears to be the primary ball carrier in Denver this year.

The Broncos have started the season 0-1 and have a tough first three games. They’ll hope Lindsay can return when the schedule gets a little easier, Week Four on Thursday night against the Jets.