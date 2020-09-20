Ryan Tannehill shines as Titans beat Jaguars

Getty Images

A big game from quarterback Ryan Tannehill gave the Titans a hard-fought win over the Jaguars and a 2-0 start to the season.

Tannehill completed 18 of 24 passes for 239 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions, and Stephen Gostkowski hit a 49-yard field goal in the final minute, as the Titans won 33-30.

For the Jaguars, quarterback Gardner Minshew turned in his second consecutive strong effort, and undrafted rookie running back James Robinson also showed promise. Contrary to popular belief, there’s no tanking going on in Jacksonville. But today they felt short.

The Titans have now come up big in the final minute two weeks in a row and are in first place in the AFC South. They’re the clear favorites to win the division, thanks primarily to the way Tannehill continues to deliver.