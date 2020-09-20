Saquon Barkley carted off after leg injury, out for game

Getty Images

This week is quickly becoming defined by some high-profile injuries.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley was just helped off the field, putting no weight on his right leg. He was then carted to the locker room after athletic trainers were looking at his knee.

Barkley was banged up on the previous series, with the training staff looking at his left hand or wrist. But he came back into the game briefly before the apparent knee injury.

The Giants deactivated running back Wayne Gallman this week, leaving Dion Lewis as the only active back they have left. To call that unfortunate is an understatement, as they trail the Bears 10-0 already after a Daniel Jones interception.

UPDATE 1:55 p.m. ET: The Giants have announced that Barkley will not return, and will have more tests tomorrow.