Seahawks go up 21-17, on Russell Wilson deep ball

USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson‘s best receiving threat has been locked in an all-night fight with the reigning defensive player of the year.

So he went the other way for a big play.

Wilson just hit David Moore for a 38-yard touchdown pass to give the Seahawks a 21-17 lead on the Patriots in the third quarter.

The play came immediately after a large scrum on the sidelines, a continuation of the matchup between DK Metcalf and Patriots corner Stephon Gilmore, which has gotten more physical as the night has progressed.

In many ways, it’s a microcosm of the entire game, with a pair of heavyweights trading punches, and Wilson and Cam Newton going back and forth with big plays.