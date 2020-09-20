Seahawks hang on for 35-30 win over Patriots

USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson is certainly cooking.

And no one from the Seahawks is going hungry.

The Seahawks held on for a 35-30 win over the Patriots, thanks to their quarterback putting in a classic performance and a timely defensive stop.

Wilson threw for 288 yards and five touchdowns — to five different receivers — to keep another impressive outing by Cam Newton at bay.

Newton didn’t run as much as he did in the opener, but was still extremely effective, with two touchdown runs to go with his 397 yards passing and another score. He had a crack at a game-winning score from the 1-yard line on the final play, but was upended short of the goal line, in yet another dramatic finish between the teams.

The Seahawks had to overcome quite a bit along the way. Pass-rusher Bruce Irvin left late with an injury, safety Quandre Diggs was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit, and Wilson started the game by throwing an interception which was returned for a touchdown.

But as the game wore on, Wilson got better, responding to the increased responsibility.

Their depleted defense made the final play, but their quarterback made them all night.