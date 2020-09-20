Seahawks hang on for 35-30 win over Patriots

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 20, 2020, 11:33 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson is certainly cooking.

And no one from the Seahawks is going hungry.

The Seahawks held on for a 35-30 win over the Patriots, thanks to their quarterback putting in a classic performance and a timely defensive stop.

Wilson threw for 288 yards and five touchdowns — to five different receivers — to keep another impressive outing by Cam Newton at bay.

Newton didn’t run as much as he did in the opener, but was still extremely effective, with two touchdown runs to go with his 397 yards passing and another score. He had a crack at a game-winning score from the 1-yard line on the final play, but was upended short of the goal line, in yet another dramatic finish between the teams.

The Seahawks had to overcome quite a bit along the way. Pass-rusher Bruce Irvin left late with an injury, safety Quandre Diggs was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit, and Wilson started the game by throwing an interception which was returned for a touchdown.

But as the game wore on, Wilson got better, responding to the increased responsibility.

Their depleted defense made the final play, but their quarterback made them all night.

Permalink 24 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

24 responses to “Seahawks hang on for 35-30 win over Patriots

  1. If Olson didn’t spot them seven points this game wouldn’t have been that close. They absolutely shut down cam on that last play of the game. Russell carved up their defense through more touchdowns than the entire defense got scored on last year. Gilmore got torched by DK. If the Seahawks don’t find some pass rush they’re going to be in for a lot of close games this year, luckily they have this year’s MVP at QB.

  2. I loved it in the playoffs last year when the Packers earned the game-sealing 1st down and Carroll threw a tantrum like a 3 year old whose mom wouldn’t buy him candy.

  3. I don’t care that my patriots lost, Cam Newton’s hair looked awesome and that’s more important than winning

  6. BB was completely outcoached in this game. Not even close.

    I’m anxious to hear about Goodell’s obvious cheating.

  9. I understand the hatred,but Cam Newton and Russell Wilson are football players deluxe,no matter how much you want them to fail.I’ll say it again,if you’re planning on playing in the Super Bowl in the AFC you gotta beat New England,it’s that simple.

  10. The Seahawks will only go as far as Russell can take them this year. It may be all the way, or not, but they have NO pass rush and no-one to help. Two straight games giving up 400 yards through the air… It’s all on Russell. Next week here come the Cowboys. Should be another high scoring game.

  13. Patriots will probably win 13 games this year and not miss a beat. Cam was throwing darts out there. He hasnt looked this good in years.

  14. What a game! That was awesome. Cam Newton looks good. He’s playing as well as ever. Russell Wilson is playing great. Belichick vs. Carroll! I didn’t leave my seat all night. Just great entertainment. Thank you NFL.

  15. How anyone can find fault in that game is beyond me. With no preseason they were in mid season form and played their hearts out.

  16. Cam woke up in the second half. His bombs to Edelman were off the charts. However, Russell Wilson proved me right and put up ungodly amount of production tonight. Luckily the Pats defense faces a much more manageable fight against Derek Carr. Nice game Seahawks.

  17. josh plum says:
    September 20, 2020 at 11:34 pm
    If Olson didn’t spot them seven points this game wouldn’t have been that close. They absolutely shut down cam on that last play of the game. Russell carved up their defense through more touchdowns than the entire defense got scored on last year. Gilmore got torched by DK. If the Seahawks don’t find some pass rush they’re going to be in for a lot of close games this year, luckily they have this year’s MVP at QB.

    —-

    If if if ….
    If NE doesn’t miss the FG at the end of the first half then they only need a FG to win. See how easy it is to play the “if” game.

    Why do people feel the need to make excuses ?
    Why can’t you just say it was a good game that came down to the final play ?

  21. As a Patriots fan, I wish the outcome was different. But as a NFL fan, that was a win for everyone. My condolences #28

  22. The Price on Cam Newton just went Waaaaay Up Tonight!!! He made some INCREDIBLE Passes tonight. Anybody Still think Stidham should get a Shot when he’s Healthy???

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.