Sean McDermott on Josh Allen: He’s got ice water in his veins

Getty Images

Everyone in Buffalo wanted to see some growth from Bills quarterback Josh Allen in his third NFL season.

The first two games have made a strong case that Allen’s a better player than he was in his first two seasons. Allen set a career high with 312 passing yards while beating the Jets in Week One and did it again in Week Two. He threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-28 win over the Dolphins.

Allen was particularly strong to close the game. He went 6-of-8 for 145 yards and two scores in the fourth quarter to help the Bills erase a 20-17 Dolphins lead. Head coach Sean McDermott praised his quarterback after the seventh fourth-quarter comeback of his career.

“He’s got ice water in his veins,” McDermott said, via Dan Fetes of WHAM. “No moment is too big for him. That was true for the very start when we got him here.”

Allen is the fourth quarterback with at least 700 passing yards, at least six touchdowns and no interceptions through the first two weeks of a season. If he can keep that kind of production going, there will be a lot less to criticize about the 2018 first-round pick in the future.