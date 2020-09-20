Steelers move to 2-0 with win over Broncos

Getty Images

Big games from Ben Roethlisberger, James Conner and T.J. Watt led the Steelers to a 26-21 win over the Broncos.

Roethlisberger completed 29 of 41 passes for 311 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, Conner added 106 rushing yards and Watt had 2.5 sacks as the Steelers took an early lead against the Broncos and held on against a late comeback attempt.

The Broncos lost quarterback Drew Lock to a shoulder injury and put in backup Jeff Driskel, who performed reasonably well under tough circumstances. Driskel got the Broncos into a position where they had a near comeback in the fourth quarter, but he was sacked for a sixth and final time on a late fourth down to end the Broncos’ chances.

The loss drops the Broncos to 0-2, and the potential loss of Lock is a major concern. But for the Steelers, who are now 2-0, there are plenty of reasons for optimism.