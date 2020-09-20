Stefon Diggs had more receiving yards than the Vikings’ whole team today

Getty Images

The Vikings’ decision to trade their No. 1 wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, did not look wise today.

Diggs, who was traded to the Bills for a haul of draft picks this offseason, was outstanding in Buffalo’s win over Miami today. Diggs caught eight passes for 153 yards and a touchdown, the most receiving yards of any player in the league so far in Week Two.

Without Diggs, the Vikings’ offense is a mess. The Vikings managed just 95 passing yards, with Kirk Cousins gaining 113 through the air but losing 18 on sacks, in today’s loss to the Colts.

It’s too soon to fully assess the Diggs trade, but through two games, he’s a big part of the Bills being 2-0, and his absence is a big part of the Vikings being 0-2.