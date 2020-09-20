Takk McKinley, Kaleb McGary leave game as Falcons lead 20-7

USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons scored 20 points in the first quarter, using three Cowboys fumbles and an incompletion on a fake punt for all their points.

Their scoring drives have covered 22, 52, 5 and 31 yards.

They lead 20-7 as the Cowboys have responded with an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown to open the second quarter.

The Falcons, though, have seen some key players leave.

Defensive end Takk McKinley left with a groin injury. His return is questionable.

Right tackle Kaleb McGary was rolled up on from behind. He had his left knee being examined. Matt Gono replaced him with John Wetzel inactive.

Safety Ricardo Allen left on the Cowboys’ scoring drive with an unknown injury.