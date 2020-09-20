Texans expect Brandin Cooks to play, Duke Johnson to sit

Getty Images

The Texans’ offense has some good news and some bad news on the injury front.

Houston wide receiver Brandin Cooks is expected to play today, but running back Duke Johnson is expected to miss today’s game against the Ravens.

Cooks was listed as questionable with a quadriceps injury, while Johnson was listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Neither Cooks nor Johnson did much against the Chiefs in Week One. Cooks caught just two of the five passes thrown to him, for 20 yards, while Johnson was limited to 14 yards on five carries. With Johnson out, fellow running back David Johnson will carry the load.