Tyrod Taylor is released from hospital with chest injury

Getty Images

Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor became a surprise scratch for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs after becoming ill before kickoff. He was taken to a local hospital.

The Chargers have provided an update on Taylor’s condition.

“Prior to kick off, Tyrod Taylor experienced difficulty breathing and was taken to the locker room for evaluation. He was transported to the hospital shortly thereafter to undergo further evaluation,” the team said. “Taylor (chest) has since been discharged from the hospital. His status for next Sunday’s game will be determined later in the week.”

Coach Anthony Lynn said after the 23-20 overtime loss to the Chiefs that Taylor will start when healthy. Quarterback Justin Herbert played well in place of Taylor, completing 22 of 33 passes for 311 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.