Tyrod Taylor sent to hospital with chest pains but will remain starter if healthy

Getty Images

The Chargers added Tyrod Taylor to the injury report Friday with an injury to his ribs. But the team’s quarterback was a full participant, and the Chargers expected him to play.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said he found out after the coin toss that Taylor would not play.

“It was something that developed late, and kind of caught us off guard,” Lynn said after the overtime loss to the Chiefs. “But it is what it is.”

Taylor complained of “chest pains,” according to Lynn, and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Rookie first-round pick Justin Herbert completed 22 of 33 passes for 311 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his unexpected debut against the defending Super Bowl champions.

Taylor lost his job in Cleveland to Baker Mayfield in 2018 when Taylor was diagnosed with a concussion in Week Three. Lynn, though, said Taylor will remain the starter if he’s healthy. In fact, Lynn said it more than once.

“I am going to wait and check on my starting quarterback and see how he is doing,” Lynn said. “He is our starter for a reason. If he’s 100 percent ready to go, he’s our starter. I know Justin can pick up the slack if he can’t [go].”