Tyron Smith inactive for Cowboys

The Cowboys won’t have left tackle Tyron Smith in the lineup for their home opener.

Smith missed practice on Thursday and Friday because of a neck injury, but the team kept the door open for him to play by listing him as questionable to face the Falcons.

Those with a memory of past Cowboys-Falcons matchups will note that Smith missed a 2017 game between the teams. Adrian Clayborn posted six sacks while playing against Smith’s replacement Chaz Green in a 27-7 Falcons win.

Green is no longer in Dallas and Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports it will be Terence Steele at left tackle. Steele started at right tackle last week and Brandon Knight is set to step into that job. Dante Fowler and Takk McKinley will try to play the role of Clayborn against those blockers.