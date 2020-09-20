Week Two early inactives

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Jaguars at Titans

Jaguars: TE Tyler Davis, QB Jake Luton, WR Dede Westbrook, CB Josiah Scott, CB Luq Barcoo, DT Doug Costin

Titans: WR A.J. Brown, RB Darrynton Evans, LB Vic Beasley, LB Derick Roberson, TE Geoff Swaim, OL Jamil Douglas, DL Isaiah Mack.

49ers at Jets

49ers: TE George Kittle, CB Jason Verrett, QB C.J. Beathard, DE Dee Ford, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, OL Tom Compton

Jets: WR Jamison Crowder, QB Joe Flacco, QB James Morgan, DL Bryce Huff, DL Jordan Willis, CB Nate Hairston

Giants at Bears

Giants: S Adrian Colbert, RB Wayne Gallman, LB T.J. Brunson, LB Carter Coughlin, T Jackson Barton, TE Eric Tomlinson, DL R.J. McIntosh

Bears: WR Ted Ginn Jr., CB Duke Shelley, LB Trevis Gipson, LB Josh Woods, WR Riley Ridley, G Arlington Hambright

Bills at Dolphins

Bills: LB Matt Milano, LB Tremaine Edmunds, LB Del'Shawn Phillips, QB Jake Fromm, TE Lee Smith, RB T.J. Yeldon, OL Ike Boettger

Dolphins: LB Elandon Roberts, OL Adam Pankey, DL Jason Strowbridge, WR Malcolm Perry, S Clayton Fejedelem

Broncos at Steelers

Broncos: RB Phillip Lindsay, LB Mark Barron, DL McTelvin Agim, G Netane Muti, WR Tyrie Cleveland, LB Anthony Chickillo, TE Albert Okwuegbunam

Steelers: G David DeCastro, QB Josh Dobbs, LB Ulysees Gilbert, DL Carlos Davis, TE Zach Gentry

Vikings at Colts

Vikings: CB Cameron Dantzler, WR Chad Beebe, CB Harrison Hand, DE Eddie Yarbrough, T Oli Udoh, DT James Lynch

Colts: TE Jack Doyle, CB Rock Ya-Sin, QB Jacob Eason, DT Eli Ankou, WR Dezmon Patmon, LB E.J. Speed

Falcons at Cowboys

Falcons: DE Charles Harris, CB Kendall Sheffield, DT Marlon Davidson, RB Qadree Ollison, OL John Wetzel

Cowboys: T Tyron Smith, S Reggie Robinson, QB Ben DiNucci, T Alex Light, LB Rashad Smith

Rams at Eagles

Rams: RB Raymond Calais, OL Brian Allen, OL Tremayne Anchrum, WR Trishton Jackson, TE Brycen Hopkins, DL Eric Banks

Eagles: WR Alshon Jeffery, DE Genard Avery, G Jamon Brown, RB Jason Huntley, G Sua Opeta, QB Nate Sudfeld

Lions at Packers

Lions: WR Kenny Golladay, CB Desmond Trufant, TE Hunter Bryant, T Halapoulivaati Vaitai, DT Nick Williams, CB Chris Jones, DE Julian Okwara

Packers: DT Kenny Clark, G Lane Taylor, LB Randy Ramsey, QB Jordan Love, CB Parry Nickerson, TE Josiah Deguara

Panthers at Buccaneers

Panthers: DT Kawann Short, DE Yetur Gross-Matos, G Dennis Daley, QB Will Grier, CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver, DE Shareef Miller

Buccaneers: WR Chris Godwin, DL Khalil Davis, LB Cam Gill, QB Ryan Griffin, WR Tyler Johnson, CB Parnell Motley, G Aaron Stinnie