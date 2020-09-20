Week Two early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.
Jaguars at Titans
Jaguars: TE Tyler Davis, QB Jake Luton, WR Dede Westbrook, CB Josiah Scott, CB Luq Barcoo, DT Doug Costin
Titans: WR A.J. Brown, RB Darrynton Evans, LB Vic Beasley, LB Derick Roberson, TE Geoff Swaim, OL Jamil Douglas, DL Isaiah Mack.
49ers at Jets
49ers: TE George Kittle, CB Jason Verrett, QB C.J. Beathard, DE Dee Ford, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, OL Tom Compton
Jets: WR Jamison Crowder, QB Joe Flacco, QB James Morgan, DL Bryce Huff, DL Jordan Willis, CB Nate Hairston
Giants at Bears
Giants: S Adrian Colbert, RB Wayne Gallman, LB T.J. Brunson, LB Carter Coughlin, T Jackson Barton, TE Eric Tomlinson, DL R.J. McIntosh
Bears: WR Ted Ginn Jr., CB Duke Shelley, LB Trevis Gipson, LB Josh Woods, WR Riley Ridley, G Arlington Hambright
Bills at Dolphins
Bills: LB Matt Milano, LB Tremaine Edmunds, LB Del'Shawn Phillips, QB Jake Fromm, TE Lee Smith, RB T.J. Yeldon, OL Ike Boettger
Dolphins: LB Elandon Roberts, OL Adam Pankey, DL Jason Strowbridge, WR Malcolm Perry, S Clayton Fejedelem
Broncos at Steelers
Broncos: RB Phillip Lindsay, LB Mark Barron, DL McTelvin Agim, G Netane Muti, WR Tyrie Cleveland, LB Anthony Chickillo, TE Albert Okwuegbunam
Steelers: G David DeCastro, QB Josh Dobbs, LB Ulysees Gilbert, DL Carlos Davis, TE Zach Gentry
Vikings at Colts
Vikings: CB Cameron Dantzler, WR Chad Beebe, CB Harrison Hand, DE Eddie Yarbrough, T Oli Udoh, DT James Lynch
Colts: TE Jack Doyle, CB Rock Ya-Sin, QB Jacob Eason, DT Eli Ankou, WR Dezmon Patmon, LB E.J. Speed
Falcons at Cowboys
Falcons: DE Charles Harris, CB Kendall Sheffield, DT Marlon Davidson, RB Qadree Ollison, OL John Wetzel
Cowboys: T Tyron Smith, S Reggie Robinson, QB Ben DiNucci, T Alex Light, LB Rashad Smith
Rams at Eagles
Rams: RB Raymond Calais, OL Brian Allen, OL Tremayne Anchrum, WR Trishton Jackson, TE Brycen Hopkins, DL Eric Banks
Eagles: WR Alshon Jeffery, DE Genard Avery, G Jamon Brown, RB Jason Huntley, G Sua Opeta, QB Nate Sudfeld
Lions at Packers
Lions: WR Kenny Golladay, CB Desmond Trufant, TE Hunter Bryant, T Halapoulivaati Vaitai, DT Nick Williams, CB Chris Jones, DE Julian Okwara
Packers: DT Kenny Clark, G Lane Taylor, LB Randy Ramsey, QB Jordan Love, CB Parry Nickerson, TE Josiah Deguara
Panthers at Buccaneers
Panthers: DT Kawann Short, DE Yetur Gross-Matos, G Dennis Daley, QB Will Grier, CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver, DE Shareef Miller
Buccaneers: WR Chris Godwin, DL Khalil Davis, LB Cam Gill, QB Ryan Griffin, WR Tyler Johnson, CB Parnell Motley, G Aaron Stinnie