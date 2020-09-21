49ers sign Ziggy Ansah

Getty Images

After a long negotiation and multiple visits, Ziggy Ansah is finally signing with the 49ers.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said today that the 49ers and Ansah have agreed to terms, and he’ll officially sign once he passes through the league’s COVID-19 testing protocols.

Although the 49ers and Ansah had been talking for more than a month, the team had more of a sense of urgency about signing the veteran defensive end after their top two players at the position, Nick Bosa and Dee Ford, both suffered injuries. Bosa is expected to miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL suffered on Sunday, and Ford was already dealing with a neck injury.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft, Ansah had a couple of very good years in Detroit, recording 14.5 sacks in 2015 and 12 sacks in 2017. But he has struggled with injuries and been ineffective when he did play the last couple of years. The 49ers hope he can show he has something left and can contribute to a defense that was one of the best in the NFL last year, but is operating at less than 100 percent this year.