49ers think Jimmy Garoppolo has a chance of playing this week

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan remains unhappy about the condition of the turf at MetLife Stadium, but he won’t rule out the possibility of having quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo play on it against the Giants in Week Three.

Garoppolo suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday’s 31-13 win over the Jets and Shanahan said in a press conference that the injury is not as bad as the team initially thought it was. As a result, Garoppolo has a chance of playing when the 49ers return to New Jersey.

Shanahan added, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News, that General Manager John Lynch has spoken to the NFL about the playing surface and hopes “we’ll get answers back that will get our players to feel a little more at ease next week.” He also said he thought that there should have penalties for a low hit and a late hit on the play that left Garoppolo hobbling until he was pulled out of the game.

There were no updates on the conditions of defensive end Nick Bosa and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas. Shanahan said on Sunday that they think both players tore their ACLs, but the MRI truck they were bringing to the Greenbrier in West Virginia — this week’s practice site — broke down en route.

There was an update on running back Raheem Mostert, who also left the game at halftime. Shanahan said he has an MCL sprain and is likely to miss Week Three.