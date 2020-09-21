49ers will be short in backfield this week

USA TODAY Sports

Even if 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is able to play this week, he won’t have that many people to hand it to.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, running back Tevin Coleman is expected to miss “multiple weeks” with the knee injury he picked up Sunday.

Coupled with the MCL sprain suffered by Raheem Mostert (which coach Kyle Shanahan said could keep him out this week against the Giants as well), the 49ers could be extremely short-handed in the backfield. Mostert and Coleman have 41 of the team’s 54 rush attempts in two games.

They’ll still have Jerick McKinnon and Jeffery Wilson at running back, but it will be an extremely unusual situation for either Garoppolo or Nick Mullens.