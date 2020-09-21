Anthony Lynn: Tyrod Taylor gives us best chance to win

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn didn’t hesitate on Sunday before saying Tyrod Taylor remains the team’s starting quarterback if he’s healthy enough to play and he didn’t backtrack on Monday.

Taylor had to be scratched after reportedly having an adverse reaction to a painkilling injection and Herbert went 22-of-33 for 311 yards, a touchdown and an interceptions. That wasn’t enough to beat the Chiefs, who rallied to tie the game in regulation and won 23-20 in overtime.

On Monday, Lynn referenced that result while telling reporters why he’s sticking with Taylor.

“Don’t get me wrong, I thought what Justin did, I thought he came in and gave us a chance to win,” Lynn said, via Kalyn Kahler of Bleacher Report. But there is a lot you don’t know and there is a lot we didn’t get done with Justin on  the field yesterday. He is a backup for a reason. He is a rookie and there is a lot he needs to learn about this game. Tyrod is a veteran guy, I have had him before. I know what to expect from him and what he is going to get done. If Tyrod can’t go and we have to go with Justin, I am perfectly content with that. I know we can win with either quarterback, but the veteran quarterback right now gives us the best chance to win. And it’s not like we won the damn game yesterday. We lost, last time I checked.”

Lynn said that Taylor is recovering well and at home after being taken to the hospital on Sunday. The Chargers will release their first injury report of the week on Wednesday and that will provide some more information about who will be playing quarterback against the Panthers in Week Three.

  2. Ram fan here, no dog in this hunt, but I respect Anthony Lynn as a very good head coach. The football-fan side of me says “Hey, Justin Herbert played well and the Chargers almost upset the Chiefs!!” but the objective-reality side of me says “Hey. Coach Lynn knows what he’s doing. Next question.”

  3. A guy more worried about keeping his job than setting his team up. Taylor is a nice backup QB, nothing more.

  5. I am speculating here … the idea is that by starting Taylor several games they are giving Herbert time to learn, and when the team is way out of it, there is no pressure on Herbert when he comes in midway through the season.

    From what I saw, Herbert at least looked like a real QB. I’m sure he has room for improvement, but he didn’t look like some of the bad QBs in the league now.

  6. I have seen Tyrod Taylor play for years and if Tyrod was the QB, the game wouldn’t have made it to Overtime.

  9. Really promising performance from Herbert! As a raider fan, it’s pretty fun to see Lock and this kid emerge, going to be some shootouts in the future.

  10. That’s a dubious proposition at best. I’ve seen enough of Tyrod in Buffalo. Good guy, but… ugh

  11. In the end the fans will decide. You used a #6 pick. He played well. Might be the first coach fired. Tyrod better win 14 games in a row.

  12. Taylor is a joke… if this dumb coach keeps starting him QB change it not the only change he’ll need to worry about.

  13. He will probably be the first coach fired this year. Tyrod is a great guy and a hard worker, but he is an average QB.

  14. Tyrod is nice but Herbert has a cannon arm that just flicks it and he definitely looked the part of a starting NFL QB. But Lynn as a coach? 3 straight dive plays with 4 minutes left to bleed the clock for a crummy FG will not win against the Chiefs. At least give your team a chance to win, that was just conservative crummy play calling. KC going down to tie the game was so predictable and then win in OT, Lynn you blew it.

