Anthony Lynn: Tyrod Taylor gives us best chance to win

Getty Images

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn didn’t hesitate on Sunday before saying Tyrod Taylor remains the team’s starting quarterback if he’s healthy enough to play and he didn’t backtrack on Monday.

Taylor had to be scratched after reportedly having an adverse reaction to a painkilling injection and Herbert went 22-of-33 for 311 yards, a touchdown and an interceptions. That wasn’t enough to beat the Chiefs, who rallied to tie the game in regulation and won 23-20 in overtime.

On Monday, Lynn referenced that result while telling reporters why he’s sticking with Taylor.

“Don’t get me wrong, I thought what Justin did, I thought he came in and gave us a chance to win,” Lynn said, via Kalyn Kahler of Bleacher Report. But there is a lot you don’t know and there is a lot we didn’t get done with Justin on the field yesterday. He is a backup for a reason. He is a rookie and there is a lot he needs to learn about this game. Tyrod is a veteran guy, I have had him before. I know what to expect from him and what he is going to get done. If Tyrod can’t go and we have to go with Justin, I am perfectly content with that. I know we can win with either quarterback, but the veteran quarterback right now gives us the best chance to win. And it’s not like we won the damn game yesterday. We lost, last time I checked.”

Lynn said that Taylor is recovering well and at home after being taken to the hospital on Sunday. The Chargers will release their first injury report of the week on Wednesday and that will provide some more information about who will be playing quarterback against the Panthers in Week Three.