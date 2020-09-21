Bill Belichick on final snap: Went with our best play, nothing else to think about

Getty Images

The most famous game between the Patriots and the Seahawks was decided by a play from the 1-yard-line as time expired and so was Sunday night’s game between the teams.

After cutting the Seahawks lead to 35-30, the Patriots forced a punt and then drove the ball 80 yards to set up a chance for a game-winning touchdown. Unlike the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX, the Patriots elected to run the ball.

The call was a run by quarterback Cam Newton, but it was blown up in the backfield by safety Lano Hill and defensive end L.J. Collier to seal a win for the Seahawks. Head coach Bill Belichick credited the Seahawks with making a good play and gave his explanation of the call from the Patriots side.

“It was about what you would think it would be. We had one play to score and we tried to go with what we thought was our best play. What else is there to think about,” Belichick said, via MassLive.com.

Newton ran 10 times for 46 yards and two touchdowns before that play, but one yard proved to be too much on the final snap of the game.