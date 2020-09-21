Brett Favre attended Panthers-Bucs game as an NFL Films correspondent, not as a fan

Getty Images

Well, Ryan Jensen has his answer.

The Buccaneers center publicly wondered why Brett Favre was able to attend Sunday’s Panthers-Bucs game when Jensen’s family couldn’t. The answer was simple: According to the Buccaneers, Favre attended not as a fan but as an NFL Films correspondent.

Per the team Favre works for The Grind, a show on Epix produced by NFL Films. He attended the game in connection with a feature on Buccaneers linebacker Devin White.

Favre was accompanied by a “couple” members of his family, along with a “pretty decent-sized film crew.”

So there’s the answer. It still doesn’t explain Favre’s decision to wear the Tompa Bay T-shirt. When it comes to Favre, however, there’s a good chance the explanation is no more complicated than, “It was the closest and the cleanest.”