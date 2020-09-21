Browns get Mack Wilson, Greedy Williams, Kevin Johnson back practice

Getty Images

The Browns played last Thursday, so they were back on the practice field Monday and they started the week by welcoming back three of their defensive players.

Cornerbacks Kevin Johnson and Greedy Williams were joined in a return to action by linebacker Mack Wilson. All three players missed the first two games of the season.

“Good to see some guys in uniform and get some work in,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said, via the team’s website. “Just making sure that we are constantly trying to get a little bit better each day.”

Wilson suffered a knee injury during training camp and there were initial fears that he’d miss the entire season. He avoided surgery, however, and is on his way back to a prominent role in the Cleveland defense.

Williams, who hurt his shoulder in August, was also a starter on defense last season. Johnson was competing for slot corner work when he lacerated his liver during camp.