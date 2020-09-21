Byron Jones listed as non-practice participant with groin, Achilles

Getty Images

Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones left Sunday’s game after only four plays. He had an Achilles’ injury last week.

He now is listed with both a groin injury and an Achilles’ injury on Monday’s practice report.

While coach Brian Flores said it was too early to rule out Jones for the Week Three game against the Jaguars yet, he conceded Monday morning that Jones would have to heal in a hurry. The Dolphins play again in three days, which doesn’t help Jones’ chances of playing.

The Dolphins were required to put out an estimated practice report despite not practicing. Jones was the only player who was listed as not practicing.

Safety Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral), cornerback Xavien Howard (knee), defensive end Shaq Lawson (hip) and receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring) were limited.

Running back Matt Breida (ankle), receiver Jakeem Grant (shoulder), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (ankle), linebacker Elandon Roberts (concussion) and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hand) were full participants.