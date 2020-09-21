Christian McCaffrey: They say I’ll miss 4-6 weeks, I’m hoping a lot less

Getty Images

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey confirmed today that doctors tell him he’s going to miss four to six weeks with an ankle injury.

McCaffrey himself, however, is optimistic that he can miss less than that.

“They say four to six weeks,” McCaffrey said. “That’s a challenge to me. Hopefully I can get back a lot earlier. I’m going to attack this.”

If the Panthers put McCaffrey on injured reserve, he’d miss at least three weeks but could return after that thanks to the NFL’s special injured reserve rules for this season. It seems unlikely McCaffrey could be back any sooner than that, but he’s hoping that he can beat the 4-6 week projection.