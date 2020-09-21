Derek Carr tosses three touchdowns as Raiders win Las Vegas debut 34-24 over Saints

September 21, 2020
The Raiders are undefeated in Las Vegas.

After falling in a 10-0 hole in the first quarter, Derek Carr led the Las Vegas Raiders to a 34-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints in the first game at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders had just 34 yards of total offense at the end of the first quarter as Drew Brees and the Saints built an early lead. Will Lutz converted a 31-yard field goal and Alvin Kamara scored on a 1-yard touchdown in giving New Orleans the 10-point advantage.

But from that point forward it seemed as though it was the Raiders carrying the pedigree of a prodigious offensive attack. Las Vegas scored on six of their final seven offensive possessions with a lost fumble by Jalen Richard serving as the only blemish on the record. The Raiders outscored New Orleans by a 31-7 margin over the next two-and-a-half quarters.

Carr tossed a 3-yard touchdown to Alec Ingold, 15-yard touchdown to Zay Jones and 1-yard touchdown pass to Darren Waller as the Raiders grabbed a 24-17 lead midway through the third quarter. Jared Cook‘s 6-yard touchdown reception from Brees as the only offset to the Raiders scoring barrage. Richard responded from his fumble with a 20-yard touchdown run to push the Las Vegas lead to 31-17 with 7:43 remaining.

Carr completed 28 of 38 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns on the night for the Raiders. Waller caught 12 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown and Josh Jacobs added 88 yards on 27 carries.

Brees and the Saints would quickly march for a touchdown to cut into the lead. Kamara’s 3-yard touchdown run with 4:33 left to play trimmed the lead to 31-24. However, a pass interference call against Janoris Jenkins moved the Raiders into New Orleans territory on the ensuing Las Vegas possession. Daniel Carlson drilled a 54-yard field goal with 1:05 left to play to give Las Vegas a 34-24 advantage and seal the inaugural victory for the team in Nevada.

The Jenkins pass interference call was one of 10 penalties for 129 yards on the night for New Orleans.

Brees had a fairly benign showing for the Saints. Despite throwing for 312 yards on 26-of-38 passing, the absence of Michael Thomas was clearly a massive obstacle for the New Orleans offense. Brees was also intercepted once by Nicholas Morrow.

Kamara led the team in receiving out of the backfield with nine catches for 95 yards. Tre'Quan Smith added 86 yards on five catches.

  3. As an outside fan, Idk why Carr gets so much disrespect. If he was on a team with a solid defense, he’d be considered a top 7 QB. He’s played with a God-awful defense his whole career.

  5. Drew Brees looked like what everyone tries to say Brady is looking like. Wonder if Sean Payton would have the courage to put Winston in if this level of play continues. Hopefully if it came to that Brees could be talked into walking away first

  6. Other than Kamara and Brees, Saints looked awful. Someone must have written Emmanuel Sanders name in with invisible ink. 129 yards in penalties is the mark of a very undisciplined team. If they don’t get it together the Falcons (yes, even those Falcons) are going to beat them.

  7. Looks like EVERYONE owes Gruden, Mark Davis, the Raiders & their fans an apology.
    The Raiders are actually 2-0 and looking like players in the AFC West.
    Or…is the Saint defense THAT bad?

  9. Aloha.
    Hey, that Carr guy can play.
    Fun to see the raiders at 2-0.
    Tied for first!
    Kept thinking the Saints would catch up. Nope.
    Any given monday.

  10. Got to love it. Karma for running up the score last week. They missed Michael Thomas out there. If they didn’t run up the score, Thomas would had played. Couldnt happen to a better coach!

  11. Great win by the Raiders, few expected them to win. The Raiders are legit, and could be in play for a playoff spot this year. I don’t think they are Superbowl bound quite yet, but if they can shore up that defense in the next few years, watch out. Once the cap catches’ up to KC, I could see the Raiders ruling the West for a bit.

  12. The offense is for real this year, but the defense looks even worse then last year, which is saying a lot. The offense basically bailed them out by having really long drives that ended in scores, which kept their defense off the field. Hopefully they’ll get better as the year progresses. Abram looks like the real deal though.

  14. All I heard the week leading up to the game was what an offensive mastermind Payton is, and of course, just about everyone picked the Raiders to lose tonight. Well, it’s safe to say Gruden is no slouch in the offense department either. It’s only two games, though. Let’s see what happens in New England. Go Raiders!

  15. Great win for my Raiders.

    That being said, we arnt getting pressure on the qb, granted the Saints have a solid oline, but ive never seen a player that refuses to shed a block more than Arden Key in my life.

    Theres gotta be someone out there that can get off and hit the QB, teams are focusing on Crosby and limiting his chances but Key cant beat anyone 1on1 and its tough to see. I dont think theres anyone out there but we need help on the other side desperately.

  16. Not to mention any names or anything *cough* Florio *cough* but it’s time to start showing Derek Carr the proper respect!

  18. Raiders’ run game was ferocious and their tight end is a baller and is the fastest I’ve ever seem from that position, not even close! Raiders are fun to watch now!

  20. Carr was an elite playoff caliber QB back when he led the Raiders to the playoffs. He then broke his leg, and followed up that with a fractured back the following season. These injuries coupled with coaching changes led to the bizarre disrespect that had zero basis. Now he’s back to the level of health he had during the last playoff run, and he’ll lead the team to the playoffs again. Not rocket science. Sacked 3 times due to the top 2 right tackles being out….and still shredding a legit playoff team.

