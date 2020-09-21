Derek Carr tosses three touchdowns as Raiders win Las Vegas debut 34-24 over Saints

Getty Images

The Raiders are undefeated in Las Vegas.

After falling in a 10-0 hole in the first quarter, Derek Carr led the Las Vegas Raiders to a 34-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints in the first game at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders had just 34 yards of total offense at the end of the first quarter as Drew Brees and the Saints built an early lead. Will Lutz converted a 31-yard field goal and Alvin Kamara scored on a 1-yard touchdown in giving New Orleans the 10-point advantage.

But from that point forward it seemed as though it was the Raiders carrying the pedigree of a prodigious offensive attack. Las Vegas scored on six of their final seven offensive possessions with a lost fumble by Jalen Richard serving as the only blemish on the record. The Raiders outscored New Orleans by a 31-7 margin over the next two-and-a-half quarters.

Carr tossed a 3-yard touchdown to Alec Ingold, 15-yard touchdown to Zay Jones and 1-yard touchdown pass to Darren Waller as the Raiders grabbed a 24-17 lead midway through the third quarter. Jared Cook‘s 6-yard touchdown reception from Brees as the only offset to the Raiders scoring barrage. Richard responded from his fumble with a 20-yard touchdown run to push the Las Vegas lead to 31-17 with 7:43 remaining.

Carr completed 28 of 38 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns on the night for the Raiders. Waller caught 12 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown and Josh Jacobs added 88 yards on 27 carries.

Brees and the Saints would quickly march for a touchdown to cut into the lead. Kamara’s 3-yard touchdown run with 4:33 left to play trimmed the lead to 31-24. However, a pass interference call against Janoris Jenkins moved the Raiders into New Orleans territory on the ensuing Las Vegas possession. Daniel Carlson drilled a 54-yard field goal with 1:05 left to play to give Las Vegas a 34-24 advantage and seal the inaugural victory for the team in Nevada.

The Jenkins pass interference call was one of 10 penalties for 129 yards on the night for New Orleans.

Brees had a fairly benign showing for the Saints. Despite throwing for 312 yards on 26-of-38 passing, the absence of Michael Thomas was clearly a massive obstacle for the New Orleans offense. Brees was also intercepted once by Nicholas Morrow.

Kamara led the team in receiving out of the backfield with nine catches for 95 yards. Tre'Quan Smith added 86 yards on five catches.