Byron Jones isn’t out for Thursday, but he has to “heal pretty quickly”

The Dolphins lost a key defensive piece early in Sunday’s game against the Bills when cornerback Byron Jones left with a hamstring injury.

Jones did not return later in the contest and his status for Week Three was a topic at head coach Brian Flores’ Monday press conference. The Dolphins will be playing the Jaguars on Thursday night and that’s going to make it difficult for Jones to get ready in time.

“Byron Jones is in this morning. We will take a look,” Flores said, via the Miami Herald. “Obviously, a quick turnaround. He would have to heal pretty quickly. We are not ruling him out yet. We’ll see how it goes the next couple days. We’re playing in a couple days, so we’ll see where he is. No official update.”

Rookie Noah Igbinoghene was pressed into a bigger role with Jones out and he had a rough day against Stefon Diggs in the 31-28 loss. With Jones looking unlikely to go, getting the first-round pick ready should be a focus over the next few days.