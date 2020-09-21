Drew Lock set to miss at least two games with rotator cuff strain

Getty Images

The good news for the Broncos is that quarterback Drew Lock is expected back this season, but the bad news is that theywill have to play without him for a spell.

According to multiple reports, Lock has been diagnosed with a rotator cuff strain. He is set to miss the next two games before the condition of his shoulder is re-evaluated to see if he’s ready to return to action.

Jeff Driskel took over for Lock in Sunday’s loss to the Steelers and is now in line to start against the Buccaneers in Week Three. Assuming he doesn’t get hurt, he’ll also likely start against the Jets in a Thursday night game in Week Four.

Driskel is the only other quarterback on the active roster, but Denver does have Brett Rypien available for promotion from the practice squad.