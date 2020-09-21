Giants wideout Sterling Shepard dealing with turf toe

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 21, 2020, 11:10 AM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

The Giants are still awaiting word from today’s MRIs (plural), and they know they’ll be missing some offensive firepower.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, wide receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a turf toe injury during yesterday’s loss to the Bears.

He’s getting tested today, but those injuries generally come with an absence.

Of course, the bigger blow is running back Saquon Barkley, who is believed to have torn his ACL, so the Giants can ill afford any more games missed by their offensive skill position players.

4 responses to “Giants wideout Sterling Shepard dealing with turf toe

  1. The Giants only select players who are often injured. It’s part of the culture of losing that they foster.

  3. Barkley is a great athlete but you never take a RB that high because the position doesn’t have a very long shelf life in the NFL and they get hurt too much. You can get HOF tackles or defenders that will play on your team for 15 years at that spot. A RB gives you 3 years at average of top level play than flames out. McCaffery is hurt now as well. To get the value for that pick you have to ruin the player. It rarely works out that top 10 pick of a RB spends a career with that team and is worth that pick.

  4. I remember in 2016 when the giants took shep ahead of the bengals in the second round and I was angry because we ended up with a less sexier pick in Tyler Boyd. Looking back I’m glad this played out the way it did. Shep is still a good player bit misses too much time with nagging injuries and Boyd is one of the premiere number two receivers in the league.

