Henry Ruggs is active, but Trent Brown, Nick Kwiatkoski, Sam Young aren’t

Getty Images

Rookie receiver Henry Ruggs was questionable heading into Monday night’s game. He is active, though, confirming reports earlier in the day.

Ruggs, the 12th overall choice this spring, led the Raiders in receiving yards with 55 on three catches in the season opener. He injured his knee in the second quarter but still played 42 of 63 offensive snaps against the Panthers.

He returned to practice Saturday after missing the first two practice days of the week.

The Raiders, though, won’t have Trent Brown (calf) or Sam Young (groin) at right tackle or Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral) at middle linebacker. All three were listed as doubtful.

The Raiders’ other inactives are receiver Rico Gafford, cornerback Amik Robertson and defensive tackle Daniel Ross.

The Saints won’t have receiver Michael Thomas (ankle), defensive end Marcus Davenport (elbow) or linebacker Chase Hansen (hip).

Their other inactives are center Will Clapp, defensive back D.J. Swearinger and defensive tackle Shy Tuttle.

Cesar Ruiz, Zack Baun and Marquez Callaway are active and expected to make their rookie debuts for the Saints.