J.J. Watt: Ross Blacklock play “stupid” and “selfish”

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 21, 2020, 8:40 AM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Texans rookie defensive tackle Ross Blacklock earned the wrath of his team’s defensive leader, after getting thrown out of the game.

Via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was obviously frustrated when asked about the ejection.

It’s stupid,” Watt said. “It’s selfish. It was a stupid play. It was selfish. I’ve spoken to Ross before. It pisses me off.

“It’s a very selfish move late in the game, and it’s dumb. It’s very dumb to hurt your team in that type of setting for no reason.”

The play came late in the fourth quarter, with the Texans down two touchdowns to the Ravens. The second-rounder from TCU was flagged for shoving after the whistle, an incident which wasn’t clearly shown by the television broadcast.

For Watt to call him out so openly after the game should be a wake-up call for the rookie.

11 responses to “J.J. Watt: Ross Blacklock play “stupid” and “selfish”

  1. JJ Watt is not a “leader”. He’s a follower just like Kneel O’Brien. This team has no “leaders”. I hope they lose every game this season.

  4. JJ Watt has fallen out of favor here in Houston. It’s amazing how quickly it happened too, he was a hero just a couple years ago because of his efforts following Hurricane Harvey.

    Now? He’s a joke.

  5. My goodness the season opening schedule for the Texans is no picnic – next week they are in Pittsburgh. Ouch.

  7. “For Watt to call him out so openly after the game should be a wake-up call for the rookie.”
    _________________

    How long until they start calling out O’Brien? When does his wake-up call come? When he finally gets canned?

  8. Watt= another Urlacher…relying on past exploits, no longer elite. Just average. Should worry about his own crappy effort

  9. First off, Watt shouldn’t be saying ANYTHING, he’s not the coach. Second, the coach should be fired anyway. If you are going to trade Hopkins, get something besides a package of crackers for him.

  10. alonestartexan says:
    September 21, 2020 at 9:17 am
    Houston football fans have never and likely will never deserve a championship team. I lived there for five years and have never seen people who feel more entitled with less justification, nor have I seen fans who consistently truly believe they know more about the game than, well, anybody. Sports talk radio in Houston is insanely ignorant. They will turn on the team, or a coach, or a player, in a heartbeat.

