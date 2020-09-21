J.J. Watt: Ross Blacklock play “stupid” and “selfish”

USA TODAY Sports

Texans rookie defensive tackle Ross Blacklock earned the wrath of his team’s defensive leader, after getting thrown out of the game.

Via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was obviously frustrated when asked about the ejection.

“It’s stupid,” Watt said. “It’s selfish. It was a stupid play. It was selfish. I’ve spoken to Ross before. It pisses me off.

“It’s a very selfish move late in the game, and it’s dumb. It’s very dumb to hurt your team in that type of setting for no reason.”

The play came late in the fourth quarter, with the Texans down two touchdowns to the Ravens. The second-rounder from TCU was flagged for shoving after the whistle, an incident which wasn’t clearly shown by the television broadcast.

For Watt to call him out so openly after the game should be a wake-up call for the rookie.