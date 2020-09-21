Jared Veldheer retires rather than sign with Cowboys

Getty Images

Jared Veldheer won’t be suiting up soon, for the Cowboys or anyone else.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN.com, the veteran offensive tackle has decided to retire instead of accepting an offer from Dallas.

Veldheer came back last year to play two games for the Packers, but has a long resume of starting experience (113 games) with the Broncos, Cardinals, and Raiders.

The Cowboys were looking for some depth when they brought him in to work out, as the deal with injuries to Tyron Smith (neck), La’el Collins (hip) and Cameron Erving (knee).

They’re also working out former guard Ron Leary today as well.