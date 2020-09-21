Joey Bosa thought Justin Herbert “showed a lot of great stuff”

Getty Images

Justin Herbert didn’t have much time to prepare for his first NFL start.

The rookie quarterback found out just before kickoff that he’d be taking the field because Tyrod Taylor was having chest pains that would require him to go to the hospital for further evaluation. Head coach Anthony Lynn said Herbert thought he was joking when he delivered the news about the change in offensive plans, but Herbert settled in well enough.

Herbert completed 22-of-33 passes for 311 yards, a touchdown and an interception as the Chargers built a 17-6 lead that the Chiefs erased over the course of the third and fourth quarter. They’d go on to win the game in overtime, but Herbert’s play earned commendation from defensive end Joey Bosa.

“It sucks what happened to Tyrod; I can’t believe that,” Bosa said, via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com. “I’ve never heard of anything like that before in my life. But it was great to see Herbie out there. I’ve been liking what I’ve been seeing from him. I think he’s gonna be a good player, and I think he showed out today. Obviously, he made some mistakes with the pick, but we all made mistakes. And for it being his first game, I thought he showed a lot of great stuff.”

Lynn said after the game that Taylor remains the starter as long as he is healthy, but Herbert’s showing on Sunday may have an impact on how long that’s the Chargers’ view of their offense.