John Harbaugh confirms Tavon Young tore an ACL

Getty Images

Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed the bad news Monday: Cornerback Tavon Young‘s season is finished after two games.

“We did get final word on Tavon. It is a torn ACL,” Harbaugh said. “It’s only a torn ACL so that’s a positive. He’ll have surgery and go into rehab. He’ll fight his way back. There’s no question about it. My heart goes out to him on that, and we’ll be supporting him all the way.”

Young had two tackles in the season opener, which was his first game in more than a year because he missed the entire 2019 season with a neck injury.

The injury could open the door to more playing time for veteran Jimmy Smith alongside starting corners Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.