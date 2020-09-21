Jordan Reed decided to keep playing after seeing 49ers’ postseason run

Getty Images

Jordan Reed, a Pro Bowl tight end who at one point signed a $50 million contract with Washington, has suffered seven documented concussions. It appeared that his most recent concussion, suffered during the 2019 preseason, would end his career.

It most definitely didn’t. With 49ers starting tight end George Kittle injured, Reed has made a major impact in his comeback season, catching seven passes for 50 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 31-13 win.

After the game, Reed explained by phone that he seriously considered stepping away from football for good after a head injury that placed him in the concussion protocol multiple months.

“It’s been a lot of ups and downs,” he said. “More downs than ups.”

He said he decided to return after seeing the 49ers’ playoff run and Super Bowl appearance to cap the 2019 season. Given that San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan worked for Washington when Reed was drafted in 2013, there was familiarity. And, clearly, the 30-year-old Reed still has plenty of talent.

Signed in August, Reed already has paid off. Even after Kittle returns, the 49ers will need Reed to get open and to catch passes in order to keep the chains moving and the scoreboard flashing — especially if the defense will be taking a major step back without defensive end Nick Bosa.