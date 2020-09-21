Justin Herbert makes history

Getty Images

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert found out just before kickoff that he’d be getting his first NFL action on Sunday. And when opportunity knocked, Herbert pulled the door wide-ass open.

Herbert became only the third player in the NFL’s 101 seasons to have 300 or more passing yards and a rushing touchdown in his first career game. Herbert joins Otto Graham in 1950 and Cam Newton in 2011 with that’s accomplishment.

Despite Herbert’s performance, the Chargers continue to take the position that Tyrod Taylor will be the starter when healthy. Taylor necessarily will have a smaller margin for error when he returns, if Herbert continues to play like he did on Sunday.